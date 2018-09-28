By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Hi-Liner Hall of Fame committee inducted the first athletes in 1983 and has awarded more than 90 athletes the honor. On Friday, Sept. 21, the Hall of Fame added 6 more inductees––5 individuals and one team––former VCHS athletes who excelled in sports like wrestling, tennis, cross country and track. The individuals were recognized at Hanna Field before the start of the VCHS Homecoming Football Game Friday night.

The 2001 VCHS Cross Country Team, State Champions that year, was the only team inducted to the Hi-Liner Hall of Fame on Friday. The group of men competed in the Minot State A Cross Country Meet in October 2001, coached by Bill Jansen, a Hall-of-Famer himself. Chad Bergan crossed the finish line as state champion, followed by all-state finishes from Tyler Gortmaker (7th), Kevin Dahlberg (13th), and Ryan Egeberg (16th). Other members of the team include Charley Senne (27th), Scott Egeberg (43rd), Russell Nelson (51st), Nic Nelson (99th), Justin Foell (120th), and Brian Zubrod (128th).

Ace Anderson, a 2001 VCHS graduate, was a member of the football, golf, track, and wrestling teams in high school. He was a wrestling state finalist 4 times, and ND class A champion twice, as well as a 2-time All-American and 4-time EDC champion.

He won his first state wrestling championship at the end of his undefeated junior year and followed it the next season with another. Ace still holds the VCHS record for highest career winning percentage–87%–finishing school with a 142-21 record.

2001 graduate Shauna (Differding) Lonski participated in volleyball and basketball, but the tennis court is where she stood head-and-shoulders above the competition. Shauna finished 4th in the individuals of the 2000 ND state tennis competition and earned all-state titles as part of doubles teams in 1998, 1999, and 2001. She was named MVP on the Hi-Liner tennis squad 3 times, and after graduating high school, Shauna continued her tennis career at UND. While in college, she lettered all four years, won two team NCC championships in 2003 and 2004, and was the number 6 singles NCC champion in 2003.

Tyler Stoltz, class of 2002, competed in VCHS track and basketball. His aptitude for long jump, high jump and javelin throw earned him 4 state championships.

His winning long jump at the 2001 state meet–23’3.75”–still ranks 9th best in ND state history. In his senior year, Tyler went on to win the state competition in long and high jump, as well as javelin. A high jump of 6’7 in 2002 and javelin throw of 193’10” that same year keeps Tyler the Hi-Line record-holder to this day. He was named ND High School Track Athlete of the Year for his 2002 season and continued to participate in track and field at UND.

Class of 2003 alum Chad Bergan was active in basketball at VCHS, and he was a top runner under coach Bill Jansen in both track and cross country. He led the 2001 cross country team (also inducted this year) in a first-place finish at State and claimed state titles twice as an individual in 2001 and 2002. At the 2002 state track meet, Chad placed third in the 1600m and 3200m; he won the state 1600m race the next year. When he graduated from VCHS, he attended NDSU where he lettered all 4 years in track and cross country.

Evan Knodle was a varsity starter for both the tennis (6 yrs) and wrestling (5 yrs) teams. He competed in 6 state tennis tournaments, beginning his career as a 7th-grade varsity starter on a team that took 3rd place at State.

In his freshman, sophomore, and junior years, Evan was part of 3 doubles teams that ranked 3rd in the state. He placed 6th in State individuals as a senior and was named ND Outstanding Senior Athlete (“Mr. Tennis”) in 2003.

Knodle also qualified for the state wrestling tournament 4 times, placing 6th in 2002 (140 lb.) and 2003 (145 lb.).

Congratulations to the Hi-Liner Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductees.