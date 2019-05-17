Hi-Liner Golf Team Plays the Village Green GC

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

The Valley City Hi-Liners had the opportunity to hit the links again on Monday, May 13th. Playing at the Village Green GC, VCHS took 10th in the EDC. They shot a team total of 393 with Blake Triebold shooting the lowest. His score of 94 was on par with his performance at Kings Walk GV on May 7th. Derek Bear and Austin Rogelstad also shot under 100, scoring 97s a piece. Bennett Rogelstad shot 105 and Ian Nelson shot just one stroke higher. Eric Ingstad shot a 109 to round out the Hi–Liners. They have currently accumulated 4 EDC points. Grand Forks Central is ranked 1st with 37 points. Grand Forks and Fargo Davies are currently tied for 2nd with 35 points. West Fargo High has 29 points and is ranked 5th. West Fargo Sheyenne is ranked 6th with 22 points. Fargo North and Wahpeton have 18 points, ranking 7th. Fargo South has 14 points and is in 8th. Shanley is ranked 9th with 8 points.

Valley City will return to Wahpeton on May 20th. They will be playing at the Bois de Sioux Golf course.