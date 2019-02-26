Hi-Liner Girls Win Against Bruins

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

The Hi-Liner Varsity girls started out strong, pushing the Bruins and matching their opponent basket for basket. Hi-Liner pride filled the HAC with fans, teammates, cheerleaders and coaches encouraging the players, chanting "defense" and "Hi-Liners" reminding the Bruins they were in Hi-Liner country.

As the Bruins seemed to tire, the Hi-Liner's appeared to pick up speed, breaking for the half at 30-29, Hi-Liner's lead.

The Hi-Liner girls came back in full force, dominating the court for the win against the Bruins, 64-42.

High scorers for the game were Hi-Liners: Taryn Dieterle, Jayden Dieterle and Lindsey Noeske and Bruins: Adie Wagner and Paige Schroeder.

The Hi-Liners will play again Tuesday night at Shanley High School in Fargo, 5 p.m.