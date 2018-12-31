Hi-Liner Girls Take Davies, Fall to Bluejays in Weekend Games

By Ellie Boese

Hi-Liner Girls Take Davies, Fall to Bluejays in Weekend Tourney

The Hi-Liners Varsity Girls Basketball team came into Saturday’s game off a major home victory against the Fargo Davies, taking the W 59-58. The Hi-Liner girls were 6-2 overall, 5-2 in the district this season coming into the game, and after the Hi-Liner boys took a tough loss from Jamestown on Saturday, the girls came out ready to hustle.

Hi-Liner starters Jadyn Dieterle, Grace Scherr, Josie Berntson, Taryn Dieterle and Lindsey Noeske faced off against the Bluejays lineup, Kameron Selvig, Jessa Anderson, Courtney Peterson, Katherine Horgan and Grace Hegerle. Noeske made her shot on the first possession off the tip and then faced a tough full-court press from the Bluejays. The teams push an aggressive defense, both at the basket and in the backcourt, and offensive and defensive rebounds were hard-fought.

The largest lead on either side came with 5 minutes left in the first half, the Hi-Liners up 21-16. They got themselves in foul trouble as their lead grew, though, and the bonuses gave the Bluejays a chance to cut into that lead. At half-time, the score was close again, 33-31, as Jamestown put up more points. When the teams returned after half-time, they seemed even more high-energy than the first half. Both made quick passes, physical drives, and hit the floor fighting for the ball. The Hi-Liners gave up a few shots, leaving Bluejays centers open and in perfect position to score, but their offense continued its effective cross-court passes and good court vision. Both sides continued their aggressive and physical offense and defense.

Almost halfway through the second half, Jamestown’s Kameron Selvig got on a roll, tossing in a layup on a breakaway before hitting a couple of 3s. Another 3 put the Bluejays up 47-41, the largest lead of the game. Valley City continued to play aggressively, driving to the basket, looking for steals, tips and blocks, and hitting free throws. A few turnovers gave the Bluejays a chance to increase their lead, and the Hi-Liners found themselves in foul trouble again––7 team fouls with 4 minutes left––giving the Bluejays easy points at the line.

Though Valley City continued to hustle, a few fast breaks, turnovers and missed shots put Jamestown farther ahead, 59-49 at the 2-minute mark. Noeske knocked down a three for Valley City in the final minute of the game, and the Hi-Liners got a steal on the next Jamestown possession. But without enough time to make up the points, the buzzer sounded, leaving the final score Bluejays 65, Hi-Liners 59. Valley City’s Taryn Dieterle finished the game with a whopping 19 points, Jamestown's Kameron Selvig close behind with 16.

It was a hard-fought game for the Hi-Liners, but it was a great thriller and showcased the team’s talent and potential as the season continues.