Hi-Liner Girls Finish Season at EDC

By Ellie Boese

After taking a loss versus Shanley High School’s Deacons in the EDC quarterfinals on Feb. 26, #7 seed Valley City Hi-Liner Girls Basketball team headed to the Fargo Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex Feb. 28 to face #3 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs in the elimination semifinals.

Mustangs won the jump at the start of the game, but Taryn Dieterle put the first 2 points on the board. The Mustangs answered back with a 3-point play by Maggie Manson and another foul sent Mustangs to the line, shooting 2/2 and putting Mustangs up 5-2. Dieterle, putting in two more points as free throws, had the only 4 points on the board for VC, putting it at 5-4, Mustangs. Both VC and Mustangs had quick hands, picking up steals and deflecting passes, but Valley City struggled to get its offense running, sacrificing a lot of opportunities with 17 total turnovers in the first half to Sheyenne’s 8. With the score 23-19, Taryn Dieterle led the Hi-Liners into halftime with 8 points and 8 rebounds, Lindsey Noeske 4 points 4 rebounds. Mustangs shot 29% in the first half, 5-7 at the free throw line as Hi-Liners shot 30% and 4-9 at the line. Despite their struggles with offense, the Hi-Liners topped their opponent in first-half rebounds.

The energy picked up when the teams hit the court again, both fighting hard for possession. Throughout the second half, they tied up the ball in quite a number of jump balls, and tough Mustang Defense forced more Hi-Liner turnovers. Valley City fell behind Sheyenne’s offense, the latter quickly extending their lead to 37-26 near the 8-minute mark. The Hi-Liner seniors exited the game, the last time leaving the court in their high school careers, with just under 2 minutes to play.

The Hi-Liner Girls’ Basketball season ended at the final buzzer, Mustangs up 54-37. Senior Taryn Dieterle achieved a double-double, with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Scherr adding 6 points and Noeske 4. Senior Maggie Manson was the high scorer on Sheyenne’s side, putting a total of 14 points on the board. The Lady Hi-Liners end their 2018-19 year with an 11-13 record. Seniors Mikayla Wolla, Grace Scherr, Josie Berntson, Megan Roswick and Molly Dockter, with help from Head Coach Jimmy Howard and assistants Lizabeth Lindteigen and Preston Myers, led their team through a season they should be proud of, as their community is.