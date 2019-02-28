Hi-Liner Girls Fall to Shanley

By Ellie Boese, treditor@times-online.com

On Tuesday, February 23, Valley City Girls Basketball traveled to Fargo to play Shanley High School in the Class A East Region quarterfinals. #2 seed Shanley, with a 19-3 overall record, was a formidable opponent for the #7 Hi-Liner girls, 11-13 overall this season. The Lady Hi-Liners didn’t seem intimidated by the Deacons, though, when the two teams took the court. The Deacons took the lead with 6 points in the beginning, and though Valley City fought back, coming to within 2 points of the lead more than once, the Deacons held the lead into half-time, 30-17. The Hi-Liners hustled in the second half, keeping the game at a high pace. Despite outscoring their opponents 28-26 during that second half, the Hi-Liners fell to the Deacons 45-65.

For Valley City, senior forward/guard Taryn Dieterle finished the night with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Seniors Grace Scherr and Lindsey Noeske added 8 and 6 points, respectively, as Scherr also grabbed 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

Shanley’s junior guards Reile Payne and Hadley Huber were highest scorers for the Deacons, Payne closing the night out with 22 and Huber with 18.

The Hi-Liners go on to play Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Scheels Center in Fargo’s Sanford Health Athletic Complex to face #3 West Fargo Sheyenne in the loser-out consolation semifinals. After the 3:45 p.m. Valley City/Sheyenne game, Shanley will take on #6 Fargo Davies in the evening in the semifinals.

The EDC tournament continues through March 2, after which advancing teams will head to State, March 7-9 in Bismarck.