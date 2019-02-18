Hi-Liner Boys Varsity Hold Strong Against Bruins

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

The Hi-Liner Boys Varsity faced off against Fargo South Bruins on Friday, February 15th at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Matched in skills, speed and ability the game set off with strong offense from both teams basket for basket, remaining tied throughout the majority of the first half with Hi-Liners 39 and Bruins 41.

Half-time lead scorers for the Hi-Liners: #34 Peyton Zaun, #12 Mitchel Taylor, Bruins: #11 Brijlall and #35 Arechigo.

The second half started out with a frenzy of speed, performance and teamwork. Our boys working together, fighting against matched competitors and gaining ground for the Hi-Liners.

The Hi-Liner cheerleaders, along with the fans, offered cheer and support to the tired players in the last few minutes of this close game.

A great game filled with Hi-Liner spirit and pride ended with a 5 point loss for the Hi-Liners, final score 82-87.