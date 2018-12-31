Hi-Liner Boys Basketball Have Tough Games Dec. 28-29

By Ellie Boese

The Valley City Hi-Liners Varsity Boys basketball team envisioned a couple of tough games even before the starting lineups were introduced on Friday and Saturday night. On Friday the 28th, the boys traveled to Fargo to take on the Fargo High School Davies, a tough game with a final score Davies 105 and Hi-Liners 36. The team had to shake off the loss to prepare for another hard game Saturday night against the #2 high school team in the state: Jamestown Bluejays.

At the start, it looked like the player matchup to watch would be Jamestown’s 6’7 senior forward Mason Walters and Valley City’s 6’3 senior center John Beutler. The Bluejays’ starters, Dawson Douty, Boden Skunberg, Jared Kallenbach, Mason Walters and Carter Moser, capitalized on their height advantage in the first minutes of the game. Hi-Liners’ lineup, Samuel Beierle, Avery Bennefeld, Mitchel Taylor, Jared Eggermont and John Beutler, found it difficult to get shots off against blocks and struggled to rebound against Walters.

Jamestown set a brisk pace, pushing ahead on the scoreboard with 12-2 Bluejays at the first Hi-Liner timeout. Valley City came back onto the court looking to improve their passes and create time to get offensive looks from the outside. Avery Bennefeld dropped the first basket, but the Bluejays answered with a fast drive and the score jumped to 20-2.

Walters worked well down below for the Bluejays, using good footwork on the inside. The Hi-Liners struggled to handle the ball against Jamestown’s full-court press and didn’t have the manpower to return the defense in the backcourt. The Hi-Liners worked on ball screens to free their own offense open and defended passes around the outside as Bluejays looked down low to score.

Chris Haynes came off the Hi-Liner bench with energy, which he carried onto the court. Just moments after taking the floor, Haynes made a defensive block that caused a turnover and stole the ball to put some points on the board.

Valley City got into foul trouble in both halves of the game, creating bonus and double bonuses for the Bluejays. The Hi-Liners worked hard for shots, but the boys fell to the Bluejays 86-28.