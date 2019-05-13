Hi – Liners Approaching State Qualifiing Times

Valley City has been continuing to drop very respectable times and marks. A lot of the younger athletes are also seeing tremendous growth in continuous personal records. What is maybe the most excited is how close a lot of these athletes are to qualifying for states. The Hi – Liners already have a few athletes that will be competing for State Championships in Bismarck, but Coach Bakalar would surely want to take a handful more; and a handful are on the cusp of qualifying. At the Mustang Invitational Track and Field Meet in West Fargo, Valley City's men's team scored 44.5 points and the women scored 79.5.

Jaden Compson continues to drop times in his 100m. Starting his indoor season with a 12.13, he is now an 11.53 runner. The sophomore talent looks to drop a few more tenths and qualify for states. He placed 2nd. He also placed 8th in the 200m with a new personal record of 24.25. In the 400m, freshman Evan Mielke placed 6th with a new PR of 55.51. Jared Eggermont continues to run wall in the hurdles, claiming a 3rd place finish at 16.36. His 300m Hurdle was a new personal record, taking 2nd to Jack Christl of Shanley. He ran 42.38, qualifying for States. The 4 x 100m team of Austyn Thornton, Austin Shape, Cade Powers, and Jaden Compson ran 46.90 to place 5th. Valley City's B Team, comprising of Noah Plagens, Luke Wendel, Kael Grebel, and Trevor Winter placed 7th. The 4 x 200m team of Evan Mielke, Austin Shape, Cade Powers, and Jaden Compson took 3rd with a time of 1:36.02. Peyton Zaun made his return to the High Jump apron after a brief injury. He cleared 5'06” for 4th place. Drew Zaun jumped a PR in the Triple Jump of 34'05.5” for a 7th place finish.

VeVe Lee, Olivia Olson, and Karina Olson all place in the 100m. Lee ran a 13.21 for 4th, O. Olson ran 13.25 for 5th, and K. Olson ran a 13.34 for 7th. Molly Dockter runs a personal best of 13.96, just missing scored points by 0.05 seconds. Lee ran a personal record in the 200m, placing 7th. In the 800m, Avery Murray placed 2nd with a time of 2:34.51. Lexi Triebold placed 7th at 3:00.29. Three Hi – Liners placed in the 1600m; Avery Murray 2nd (PR – 5:33.52), Reagan Berg 6th (5:57.63), and Sydnee Ingstad 7th (PR – 6:00.99). Molly Dockter scored in the 100m Hurdles, running a personal best of 18.48. The team of Karina Olson, Olivia Olson, Jocey Kriewald, and VeVe Lee ran a 52.87 in the 4 x 100m for second. The 4 x 800m team won by over a minute. Sydnee Ingstad, Lexi Triebold, Reagan Berg, and Presley Curtis ran 11:49.44. Lindsey Noeske had almost over a foot of a PR (32'01”) to take 6th. She was 2 inches away from placing in the Javelin. Olivia Olson continues to raise the bar in the Pole Vault, clearing yet another personal record of 8'00” for 3rd. Jocey Kriewald leaps to a personal best in the Long Jump, clearing 16'06”. That jump is just 2 inches shy of State qualifications. Karina Olson also scored in the Long Jump with a mark of 15'01”. Kriewald and Britta Roehrich went 2/6 in the Triple Jump, recording marks of 33'03.75” and 31'02.50”, respectively.

Other notable mentions include personal records; 100m – Jaden Compson, Landon Bakke, Molly Dockter, Elena Origlia, Katarina Vachal 200m – Jaden Compson, Evan Mielke, Jared Eggermont, Drew Zaun, Noah Plagens, VeVe Lee, Buddy Scherr, Molly Dockter, Maggie Dockter, Isabella Plagens 400m – Evan Mielke, Luke Plagens 1600m – Avery Murray, Owen Plagens, Sydnee Ingstad 100m Hurdles – Molly Dockter, Isabella Plagens 300m Hurdles – Jared Eggermont Shot Put 12lb – Braeden Seig Shot Put 4kg – Lindsey Noeske, Alyssa Hatcher Discus 1.6kg – Benton Murray, Justin Roswick, Braeden Seig Javelin 600mg – Natalie Lemnus Pole Vault – Olivia Olson Long Jump – Drew Zaun, Jocey Kriewald, Landon Bakke, Buddy Scherr, Brynn Hagen, Maggie Dockter, Elena Origlia Triple Jump – Drew Zaun

They will continue action on Monday, May 13th in Valley City. It will be VC's first Varsity meet at Hanna Field. Starting at 2:30, the Bill Jansen Last Chance meet will commemorate and celebrate the life and legacy of Coach Bill Jansen. The meet will start with a dedication to the 33 year VCHS Track Coach veteran and honor his memory through good spirited sport. The meet will start shortly after.