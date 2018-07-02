Heidi Helps: U.S. Senator's Staff Visits VC to Speak with Local Residents About Federal Issues

U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp's "Heidi Helps" session was held in Valley City on June 27. In a press release given by Heitkamp, the senator stated, "My staffers will be out and about this summer, visiting many rural communities across the state so they have the chance to hear directly from folks and help those who may need assistance with a federal issue, like veterans' benefits or Social Security. I hope folks take advantage of these sessions and stop by one of the 'Heidi Helps' to sit down with my staff, ask questions, and get help."

More on this story can be found in the July 2 edition of the Times-Record.