Head Start Program at VCSU
By Donovan Williams
The Head Start services in VCSU's Mythayler Hall has provided many services for Valley City's families, preparing children for their educations. Executive Direcotr, Amy Rogelstad, wishes to spread the word and make sure families know about their services.
"We are income-based. So, our program is free, of no cost to any family that applies and qualifies to be in our program. We follow the Department of Health and Human Services federal poverty guidelines. Families that meet those guidelines for their family size and income, they will be who qualify to be in our program," Rogelstad explained, "The application is just a paper parents fill out, and then because of those income guidelines, we have to verify a family's income status before we can do the enrollment. Otherwise it's a pretty quick and painless process. It's a great deal for families. And once they are eligible, they don't have to apply for a second year."
