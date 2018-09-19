Hayloft Hallelujah: A Barn Revival

By Chelsey Olauson

trnews2@times-online.com

Melodies resonated through the warm, sweetly scented loft in the Hager Homewood Barn, and not for the first time, as it is a center for gospel music. This time, there is a seamless blend of music and sermon in which church came to the farmers, rather than the farmers going to church. Evangelist Paul Howard chuckled as he said “I’ve never preached in a barn before.” But the Hagers invited him to come visit, and preach he did. Scott Wesley Brown with his flying guitar sang many of his own songs before the service, and after Pastor Howard’s message, refreshments were served in the lower region of the barn, where stalls for the farm critters used to exist. Now, it is a spacious structure with incredible acoustics and wonderful, eye-catching decorations (including the yeti in the back corner). This barn revival was an experience straight out of a history book: That was how some pioneers received church way back in the day. It is an intriguing and unique opportunity made available to the public, courtesy of the Hager family.