Harlem Globetrotters in Grand Forks Thursday

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

Was March Madness good to you? Did you coast all the way to the sweet sixteen unscathed? Maybe you were a true North Dakotan and thought NDSU was really going to take Duke down in game 1 (hey, one can dream). If you still have basketball fever and can't seem to shake it, Grand Forks will be heaven on earth this Thursday, April 18th.

The Harlem Globetrotters are good clean fun that the whole family will enjoy. From the athleticism to the wild and ridiculous antics, these spectacular entertainers will be blessing the courts of the Alerus Center, bringing “oohs” and “aahs” galore.

The Globetrotters will travel with star-studded roster including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, Hammer Harrison, Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law, and Cheese Chisholm. To prove the rosters true depth, Harlem will also be traveling the nation with the biggest female roster in team history. After every game the athletes remain on the court to meet with fans, sign autographs, and take pictures.

From 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., come witness some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders at the Alerus Center; 1200 S 42nd St. in Grand Forks, ND!

Tickets are currently on sale and available at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, and the Alerus Center Box Office.