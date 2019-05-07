Handy Hardware Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
By Tina Olson
Handy Hardware celebrated their 10 year anniversary Friday, May 3rd with a Business After Hours event featuring games, local brewers beer tasting and give-a-ways.
The Valley City Chamber Business After Hours events kicked off at 5 p.m. with local brewers, Prairie Brothers Brewing and Brockopp Brewing offering samples of several varieties of beer they produce. All Business After Hours attendees were entered into a drawing for prizes including 4-burner Charbroil grill, DeWalt coolers, Handy Hardware gift cards, Chamber gift cards and many more.
The celebration continued through the weekend offering a variety of savings, samples and fun.
Winners are:
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill – Nikki Brockopp
Char-Broil 4 Burner SS Gas Grill – Dempsey Williams
Traeger PTG Tabletop Pellet Grill – Julie Martin
Klein 39 Pocket Tool Backpack – Katie Greb
DeWalt Tough System Cooler – Gayle Halland
DeWalt Tough System Cooler – Jeff Schwind
Franklin Sensor Stud Finder – Lou McClaflin
Flexzilla Air Hose & Keeper Tie-Downs – Diane Burr
Flexzilla Air Hose & Keeper Ratchet Straps – Robert Schroeder
Crayola Gift Basket – Veronica Johnson
$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Mike Metcalf
$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Sue Kapaun
$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Bill Arganbright
$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Melissa Schroeder
$50 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Torrey Morehouse
$25 Chamber Bucks – Mark Anderson
1st Place – Natalie Sayler – Milwaukee M18 Drill
2nd Place – Julie Martin – Milwaukee Tool Backpack
3rd Place – Mckenzie Nordland – Milwaukee 74 Pc. Accessory Kit
If you missed the event be sure to stop in at Handy Hardware and see what Tony, Megan and staff have available for all your indoor and outdoors needs and projects this spring.
