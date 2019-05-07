Handy Hardware Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

Handy Hardware celebrated their 10 year anniversary Friday, May 3rd with a Business After Hours event featuring games, local brewers beer tasting and give-a-ways.

The Valley City Chamber Business After Hours events kicked off at 5 p.m. with local brewers, Prairie Brothers Brewing and Brockopp Brewing offering samples of several varieties of beer they produce. All Business After Hours attendees were entered into a drawing for prizes including 4-burner Charbroil grill, DeWalt coolers, Handy Hardware gift cards, Chamber gift cards and many more.

The celebration continued through the weekend offering a variety of savings, samples and fun.

Winners are:

Handy Hardware’s 10th Anniversary Prize Drawing WINNERS!

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill – Nikki Brockopp

Char-Broil 4 Burner SS Gas Grill – Dempsey Williams

Traeger PTG Tabletop Pellet Grill – Julie Martin

Klein 39 Pocket Tool Backpack – Katie Greb

DeWalt Tough System Cooler – Gayle Halland

DeWalt Tough System Cooler – Jeff Schwind

Franklin Sensor Stud Finder – Lou McClaflin

Flexzilla Air Hose & Keeper Tie-Downs – Diane Burr

Flexzilla Air Hose & Keeper Ratchet Straps – Robert Schroeder

Crayola Gift Basket – Veronica Johnson

$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Mike Metcalf

$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Sue Kapaun

$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Bill Arganbright

$25 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Melissa Schroeder

Handy Hardware’s 10th Anniversary

Business After Hours WINNERS!

$50 Handy Hardware Gift Card – Torrey Morehouse

$25 Chamber Bucks – Mark Anderson

Handy Hardware’s 10th Anniversary

BAH Minute to Win It – Best Times

1st Place – Natalie Sayler – Milwaukee M18 Drill

2nd Place – Julie Martin – Milwaukee Tool Backpack

3rd Place – Mckenzie Nordland – Milwaukee 74 Pc. Accessory Kit

If you missed the event be sure to stop in at Handy Hardware and see what Tony, Megan and staff have available for all your indoor and outdoors needs and projects this spring.