Hand Lettering Class at VCHS

Hand lettering is a form of handwriting, similar to calligraphy, and it has become a recent social media craze.

This art form has also become popular with the students of VCHS. Nichole Dumlao, a junior at Valley City High School, presented a class on this handwriting technique.

Nichole is originally from the Philippines, where she was offered several classes in handwriting. This gave her a little bit of a head start in the hand lettering process, and has made her an excellent teacher.

At first glance, hand lettering looks very similar to calligraphy. But, one significant bonus of hand lettering is that you can use any tool, such as a marker, a ball point pen, or even chalk. When using the technique of calligraphy, you have to use a calligraphy pen, consisting of the holder and the nib, which is the tip of the pen. This technique is very difficult, even for an expert in hand lettering like Nichole. Even though the materials needed for hand lettering are not as complex as calligraphy, that doesn’t make the process of creating these letters any easier.

Among the students who attended the lesson were eighth graders Tyana Judd, Stephanie Hoffarth, Alexis Wobbema, Emma Olson, Odessa Longmore, Emmalee Jones, and seventh grader Ella Olson. Kristi Shanenko, an English teacher at VCHS, also attended the lettering class.

It is important to remember this little tip for hand lettering: when you are moving your tools upwards, use the point of your tool and press lightly to create thin lines. When you are moving your tool downwards, use the flat side of the tool and press down hard to create thick lines. It is also important to remember that hand lettering, like any other art form, is what you make it to be. Practice makes perfect, but so does finding what works best for you. There are several techniques and styles, so be yourself, and happy writing!

Odessa Longmore says, "My favorite thing about hand lettering was being able to learn how to write fancy with tools that aren't even that expensive."

Emmalee Jones is a Valley City Junior High School student who is writing for the Times-Record.