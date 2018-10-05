Halloween Events Near You

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

October is here and the time has come for die-hard Halloween fans to go out and have some fun. There are several places in North Dakota for people to have a great time throughout our area.

One of the most popular Halloween attractions is Acres of Terror in Leonard, ND.

People from all over the state come to enjoy the morbid wood trails, chainsaw-wielding monsters, and insane bus rides.

Acres of Terror has been open this year since September 14th. Admission is $25 for adults and $13 for kids 10 and under, and it will be open at dusk every Friday and Saturday until Sunday the 28th.

For more information, you can call (701) 491-2587.

Another attraction, the Moorhead Haunted Corn Maze on 12747 3rd Street. The maze itself covers over 12 acres of land, and employees alter and reroute the trails frequently to avoid any predictability. Deb Livdahl, Event Coordinator, explains that everyone can have a good time, even people who are easily scared. The Maze has supplied green lights for the more nervous visitors to wear through the maze, which tells the actors to take it easy on them and scare their friends instead.

This the Maze's 19th year running, visitors can expect as part of their experience a bigger vortex and all-night bonfires. Season passes are available for $80, good for every night of the maze, and one-time admission is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under.

West Fargo, Bonanzaville’s Paranormal Investigations have captivated thrill seekers and exploded in popularity. Melissa Warren is an event coordinator with Paranormal Investigations, where the investigations take place every Saturday night in October. Supplies are given to the people who get to look around for paranormal activity, devices such as Spirit Boxes, EMF Readers, and Thermal Probes.

People are able to go into buildings that have been known to have paranormal activity. "They spend thirty minutes in each building, there are several buildings that we use for that tour."

Warren also claimed that true horrors have occurred in the places people get to investigate in, and that these events will also be acted out by volunteers in the Ghost Tours on October's Friday nights.

"One of the scenes is the Wolf Family Murders from Turtle Lake. They are pretty dark and morbid tales, all true. Everything is based off of true North Dakota history, as far as the ghost tours."

Reservations for both the Paranormal Investigations and the Ghost Tours are needed in advance and those hoping to participate are encouraged to buy their tickets as they are popular in demand. Admission is $50 per ticket and for more information people may contact (701) 282-2822.

Jamestown has their Scream Team Haunted House at 1620 8th Avenue, South West, on the 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th of October from 8 p.m. to midnight. This attraction is not up and running just yet but is preparing for some spectacular evenings. Former Coordinator Dan Everson stated, "We have a lot of work ahead of us, but that's how we work best."

There is a charge of $5 per person, plus a non-perishable food item to be donated to charity. Everson made it clear that all of the proceeds were going to charity.

Everyone is advised to stay safe, travel responsibly, and simply have a great time together with friends.