Halloween Candy Buyback at Bridge City Dentistry

By Donovan Williams

For eight years Valley's Bridge City Dentistry has participated in in the annual Halloween Candy Buyback.

The program encourages children to donate the Hallowen candy they collect and bring it into the Bridge City Dentist office.

Simply put - Drs. Berg and Lagen asks children to pick out all their favorite Halloween candy and then bring the rest into them at Bridge City Dentistry where they will buy it for $1/lb and send it to the soldiers.

It’s a win, win situation and the children are also eligible for a chance to win additional prizes for their good deed.

The office will be open to accept candy Thursday, November 1st and Friday November 2nd from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Doctor Tessa Lagen shares what she thinks makes the event great. “Everyone needs a little pick-me-up and everyone likes candy," she said.

Lagen gave their support of the program credit to her partner Caron Berg, DDS, for being the one who has made this event happen for the last eight years running.

Every year since then, the staff has been ready to greet the children and dress the place up with Halloween decorations.

Lagen expressed some very optimistic thoughts about the children's excitement for the event, especially the importance of it as we get closer to the season of giving.

"The kids enjoy it. I think they look forward to it every year," she said.

"Usually there are quite a few kids who come in with their parents after school, which is great."

The best part, donating candy can make a soldier’s day brighter in sharing the Halloween spirit with them and it can also save little teeth some post - Trick - or - Treating stress!