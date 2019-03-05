Haglund Takes 4th at ND State Swimming and Earns Spot on All State Team

Special to Times-Record

At the conclusion of the Boys High School Swimming and Diving State Championships in Bismarck March 2, the Jamestown Blue Jays placed 8 swimmers and divers on the podium in a total of 9 events. The Blue Jays were awarded 8th of 15 teams in the state of ND.

Leading the Blue Jays in points and awards for the weekend was Valley City High School co-op swimmer Noah Haglund. Haglund, a sophomore, was seeded 6th in 100 Backstroke after Friday’s prelims and finished the meet on Saturday by swimming a personal record of 56.43 seconds in the A Finals, taking 4th place in the State. This backstroke time earned Haglund a spot on the ND All State Team. Haglund also swam the 100 Free at the meet, taking 10th in prelims. He finished the B Finals in 9th place with a personal record of 51.20 seconds and scored 24 points overall for the Blue Jays.

Two Blue Jays relays took 7th place at the State meet, the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Free Relay. Haglund was a part of both those relays along with swimmers Luca Flann, Garret Wright, Andy Pfeiffer, and Cole Rasmusson.

The Jamestown Blue Jays are coached by Ben Smith and Bridget Opdahl.