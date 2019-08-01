Haglund Qualifies for USA Swim Central Zone Championships

Bodi Haglund, 12, of Valley City, has qualified to swim at the Central Zone Championship Meet August 1-4, 2019 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, ND. This is a qualifying meet for swimmers ages 9-14, held the weekend following State Long Course Swimming each August. This year, the Hulbert Aquatic Center was awarded the event. To find out more about the Championship meet and Haglund, buy the August 1st edition of the Valley City Times Record.