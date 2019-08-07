Haglund Competes at Central Zone Swimming Championships

Bodi Haglund, Valley City, swam a personal best in four events this past weekend at the Central Zone Swimming Championships at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo. Over 660 athletes attended the event from nine states around the US. This was the largest swim meet the state of ND has ever offered. Haglund was part of Team North Dakota with 56 other swimmers from around the state, ages 9-14. To find out how the team and Haglund finished, purchase your Wednesday, August 7th edition of the Times Record!