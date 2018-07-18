Group Opposes ND's Involvement in ACA Lawsuit

In February of this year General Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas, along with 19 other Attorney Generals including Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota filed a lawsuit against the federal government to end the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare.

A statement released on the website for the Texas Attorney General argues that "Obamacare still imposes rising costs and transfers an enormous amount of regulatory power to the federal government...Around 70 percent of U.S. counties present citizens with a noncompetitive situation, having only one or two health insurers."

The group hopes that by repealing ACA the current Presidential Administration can implement a new plan.

Former Congressman and N.D. State Insurance Commissioner Earl Pomeroy and former Acting Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Mary Wakefield took some time recently to explain why they disagree with Stenehjem's actions to include North Dakota in this lawsuit.

