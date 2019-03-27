Girls Tennis Kicks Off April 1st

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

Girls Tennis starts their season on Monday, April 1st but in no way are fooling around. Coming into his 13th year as Head Coach, Coach Matt Nielson was ecstatic to see forty people come to the organizational meeting with nine being 7th graders. With seven of Valley's top twelve graduating, Coach Nielson calls upon returners and several young athletes to take a step into varsity roles this year.

The team will have a strong coaching staff with Sara Aberle in her fourth season, Erik and Susan Kringlie, Hannah Aberle, Valley's #6 from last year, and assistantance from Junior High Head Coach and VCHS and VCSU tennis standout, Clarissa Olson.

Returning to the court will be #2 Cali Halgrimson (11) (2x All EDC, 2x All State, 2x EDC and State Doubles Runner Up) and #4 Hope Petersen (11). Others returning with varsity experience are Rose Zeltinger (12), Bianca Depra (12), and Maisie Leick (10). The Hi-Liners look to Halgrimson to lead a large group of underclassmen, including a few junior high athletes. Coach Nielson is excited to see what the young athletes can do, following the instruction and experience of Halgrimson and the staff.

Though the team will experience a dramatic shift in leadership, from athletes to coaches, they look to immediately set and implement their culture. Coach Nielson leads with the acronym ACES: attitude, communication, effort, and sportsmanship. “These pillars will set the tone for the season,” says Coach Nielson, “Valley City should look for the Hi-Liners to make vast improvements this year. We are not rebuilding, we are reloading. The girls are excited to get our season started.”

The Varsity schedule is as follows:

April 16th vs. Sheyenne at 4:00 p.m. in Valley City

April 18th vs. Wahpeton at 4:00 p.m. at Wahpeton High School

April 25th vs. West Fargo at 4:00 p.m. in Valley City

April 30th vs. Fargo North at 4:00 p.m. in Valley City

May 2nd vs. Fargo Davies at 3:00 p.m. at Fargo Davies High School

May 3rd vs. Williston and vs. Jamestown at 10:30 a.m. in Valley City

May 7th vs. Shanely at 4:00 p.m. at Island Park in Fargo

May 9th vs. Fargo South at 4:00 p.m. in Valley City

May 10th vs. Mandan at 11:00 a.m. in Valley City

May 11th West Fargo Varsity Invite at 9 a.m.

May 14th vs. Grand Forks Central at 3:30 p.m. at Grand Forks High School

May 16th vs. Red River at 4:00 p.m. in Valley City

May 17th vs. Bismarck Legacy at 11:00 a.m. (TBD)

May 17th vs. Century at 2:00 p.m. (TBD)

May 23rd – 25th East Region Tournament in Fargo

March 30th – June 1st State Tournament at Grand Forks Tennis Center