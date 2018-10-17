Gas Leak on VCSU Campus
By:
TR Staff
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
Yesterday Montana-Dakota Utilities discovered a leak inside an old 1950s gas main, just under Graichen Gym.
A crew from the MDU spent Tuesday morning doing repairs, assuring everyone in the area that though there was a faint odor of gas, there was no danger posed to the campus community.
Workers had to block off a portion of the 2nd Avenue/College Street intersection. There is still one-lane traffic through the area, but drivers are advised to keep away from the intersection until the repairs are complete.
Category: