A Fundraising Community Blitz is happening today—Monday, September 30—from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Speech students from Valley City Public Schools will be out in Valley City selling raffle tickets. Proceeds will go to benefit the Access for All Program and the VCHS Speech Team.

In February 2016, the Education Foundation for the Valley City Public Schools Access for All Program was established. This program has provided funds for students attending Valley City Public Schools who are in need of behavioral health counseling services. These students have received counseling for reasons of emotional distress, coping skills, abuse, home conditions and addiction. Katie Youngbauer, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor from The Village Family Service Center, is available to all VCPS students one day a week.

The VCHS Speech Team has been very successful! They have been state champions the last 3 years. A portion of the proceeds will be awarded to them to support their ongoing success.

Tickets are $20 and you will have a chance to win one of twelve $1000 cash prizes. Please consider buying a raffle ticket to support the Hi-Liners. Contact Shari Larson at 701-845-0483 Ext. 1 if you would like more information or to purchase a ticket.

Shari Larson serves as the Director of the Education Foundation for the VCPS.