Fuel Up to Play 60 Color Fun Run

Monday night’s Color Fun Run & Walk at Dacotah Bank Track, Hanna Field, was a smashing success. As part of the Fuel Up to Play 60 initiative, the Color Run was a way to get students outside on a beautiful day and get some physical exercise.

FUTP 60 is an in-school health and wellness program that encourages and equips students and educators to build healthier schools, with healthy, high-acheiving students.

Kids of all ages joined other community members for some trips around the track.

Check out today's, Wednesday, August 18th, Times-Record for more pictures.