Front Street Gallery Becoming a Home for Local Artists, Makers and Crafters

Front Street Gallery, located at 111 Second Street NW, has been open for just over a month and is already quickly becoming home to the works of several artists, makers, and crafters all local to the Valley City area.

The gallery was opened by Bill and Renee Cochran, who own Bridgetown Imprints located right next door, as a place where artists, makers and crafters could share their creative work with others in the area as well as experience the creations of many other talented individuals in the area.

