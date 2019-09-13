Friday the 13th: Super Unwarranted Superstition?

Ki! Ki! Ki! Ma! Ma! Ma! These consonant-heavy echoed whispers don’t happen to lend themselves to a state of bliss. In fact, Ki! Ki! Ki! Ma! Ma! Ma! typically insinuates danger is near. Or at least that’s what the Friday the 13th slasher films entail. But why dedicate an entire saga to a specific day? Why have such a dreary superstition just because a certain date falls on the occasional Friday? It’s not like Leap Day carries such negative connotations.

Even the number 13 alone is avoided by many people and establishments in Western Civilization’s culture. The irrational fear; Triskaidekaphobia, is deemed unlucky and dates all the way back to Babylonian times. Though it is only considered a myth, the Code of Hammurabi (circa 1780 BCE) had omitted the 13th article. Judas was the 13th apostle to sit at the Last Supper. The Da Vinci Code wrote about Knights Templar being arrested on Friday, October 13th, 1307. Apollo 13 suffered an oxygen tank explosion. Tall hotel buildings still often omit from having a 13th floor (though those staying on the 14th floor should feel no real sense of comfort if the number 13 does happen to be cursed). The fear of the number may stem from an offset of the completeness in the number 12 (days of Christmas, months, zodiac signs, labors of Hercules, Gods of Olympus, tribes of Israel...).

