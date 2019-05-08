Four Barnes County Track Teams Compete in Kindred

16 total teams attended the Joan Halland Invitational on Monday, May 6th. Kindred High School hosted the competition, starting at 4:20pm and running until dusk. Of the 16 men's teams, EMV placed 6th, VCHS placed 12th, and LLM and BCN placed 15th and 16th respectively. The women's teams ranked with VCHS placed 7th, LLM at 8th, EMV in 12th, and BCN at 16th. The teams competed with a high level of intensity and a lot of athletes were able to obtain new personal records. One of the most impressive marks of the day came from Lain Combs of Enderlin/ Maple Valley. Combs was able to Triple Jump 41'11.5”, just short of his personal record of 42'1”. Not competing in the horizontal jumps during the 2018 campaign, qualifying for States puts Combs in a good position. Enderlin/ Maple Valley also has Emma Baasch qualified in the 300m Hurdles. The Times Record looks forward to other Barnes County athletes qualifying as the season reaches its end.

Enderlin/ Maple Valley

Adam Punton – 6th in 400m (55.39)

Zane Gruba – 8th in 400m (55.69)

Lane McCleary – 4th in 1600m (5:07.93)

Hale Bernston – 6th in 3200m (11:48.66)

Clay Holverson – 8th in 3200m (12:39.68)

Cody Worrell – 8th in 110m HH (18.92)

Cody Worrell – 6th in 300m Hurdles (46.52)

Cody Worrell, Evan Richman, Gus Hulburt, Ty Fountain – 8th in 4 x 200m (1:46.55)

Zane Gruba, Ty Fountain, Lane McCleary, Adam Punton – 6th in 4 x 400m (3:48.92)

Zane Gruba, Hale Bernston, Lane McCleary, Adam Punton – 2nd in 4 x 800m (8:41.26)

Zane Gruba – 3rd in Javelin (148'05”)

Evan Richman – 8th in Long Jump (18'01”)

Lain Combs – 1st in Triple Jump (41'11.50”)

Emma Baasch – 6th in 100m (13.45)

Emma Baasch – 2nd in 200m (27.46)

Genevieve Gruba – 7th in 400m (69.67)

Genevieve Gruba – 8th in 300m Hurdles (54.94)

Chloe Wetch, Sadie Jameson, Brooke Olson, Anna Berg – 8th in 4 x 100m (59.79)

Genevieve Gruba, Dakota Claus, Emma Tichy, Emma Baasch – 5th in 4 x 400m (4:38.63)

Breanna Walburn – 7th in Discus 1kg (90'00”

Valley City

Jaden Compson – 7th in 100m (11.66)

Austin Shape, Austyn Thornton, Evan Mielke, Jaden Compson – 2nd in 4 x 100m (46.82)

Austin Shape, Austyn Thornton, Evan Mielke, Jaden Compson – 3rd in 4 x 200m (1:38.58)

Jocey Kriewald – 3rd in 100m (13.28)

Karina Olson – 7th in 100m (13.46)

VeVe Lee – 8th in 100m (13.51)

Sydnee Ingstad – 1st in 800m (2:28.24)

Avery Murray – 4th in 1600m (5:38.99)

Reagan Berg – 7th in 1600m (5:45.29)

Karina Olson – 2nd in Long Jump (15'07.50”)

Jocey Kriewald – 3rd in Long Jump (15'07”

LaMoure/ Litchville – Marion

Benji Heyd – 5th in 200m (24.49)

Benji Heyd – 7th in 400m (55.45)

Zac Thielges – 7th in Discus 1.6kg (111'05”)

Kaylynn Siedschlag – 5th in 200m (29.16)

Kaylynn Siedschlag – 4th in 400m (67.12)

Jakkia Duffy – 7th in 800 (2:40.82)

Jakkia Duffy – 8th in 1600m (5:46.43)

Molly Musland – 8th in 100m HH (19.58)

Hailey Waloch, Leah Flath, Alyssa Ragan, Makayla Jones – 3rd in Throwers 4 x 100m (64.61)

Rachel Hoff, Allie Hebl, Molly Musland, Kaylynn Siedschlag – 8th in 4 x 400 (4:44.60)

Jozi Duffy, Karly Just, Alyssa Ragan. Jakkia Duffy – 1st in 4 x 800 (11:01.20)

Barnes County North

Max Fehr – 5th in 300m Hurdles (46.09)

Max Fehr – 7th in Javelin (144'01”)

Tanner Soupir – 7th in Triple Jump (38'00”)

Jordyn Everson – 5th in High Jump (4'09”)

Enderlin/ Maple Valley will compete Friday, May 10th at the Central Cass Invitational along with Barnes County North's team. Valley City Track and Field continues at the Mustang Invitational in West Fargo on Thursday, May 9th. The LaMoure/ Litchville – Marion Loboes will attend Thursday's meet in Ellendale.