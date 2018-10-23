Foundation Welcomes All Oct. 27th
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation will be holding a silent and live art auction on October 27th at the North Valley Aircraft from 5:30-9 p.m. This event will showcase pieces from the local art community and feature live performances from Micaiah's Studio of Ballet and the Valley City State University Jazz Band.
The guests have a variety of items to place their bids on, including pottery, wood carvings, photographs, sculptures, canvas paintings, and even quilts.
The Foundation currently has the goal to raise $50,000 to support their nonprofit organization. “We have a number of non profits that improve the quality of life in our community,” says Andrea Nelson, Administrator of the Foundation. “The Community Foundation plays a vital role by serving as a means to accept gifts on behalf of non-profits, cultivating relationships and strengthening the fundraising arm of our local charities.”
Admission is $35. For further information, you are encouraged to call (701) 490-1596 or contact Nelson through her Facebook page.
Category: