Fort Ransom Sodbuster Day Comes to Life
By:
TR Staff
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Chelsey Olauson
trnews2@times-online.com
Long-empty stables echo anew with ringing hoof sounds and teamster’s calls. Small seas of canvas pop up where before prairie grasses danced in the wind. Jingling, mechanical sounds are amplified in the valley of the Sunne Farm that is thriving for the second and final time of the year. “Twice a year, it comes to life” Park Ranger Tyler Modlin says in describing Sodbuster Days. Farms like the Sunne, Pederson, Bjorne, and Sticklestad places (all of which comprise a part of Fort Ransom State Park) were just as busy as are modern farms, so it is unusual for their current state of absent movement most of the year.
Category: