Fort Ransom Marketplace Carries on Tradition

The 52nd year of the annual Sheyenne Valley Arts & Crafts show in Fort Ransom kicks off on Sept. 28th and 29th, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, a vintage wares and junk vendors exhibit will be joining the show filled with multiple booths of repurposed items, boutiques and crafts. A meatball dinner served at the Standing Rock Lutheran Church from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28th followed by a turkey dinner served by the Community Club at the Fire Hall, 11:30 a.m. until gone on Sunday, September 29th.

Combine all of this with music in the street by MoonCats and you have a non-stop source of entertainment weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

The Marketplace was originally organized by Anne and Bjarne Ness, from whom the Sheyenne Valley Arts and Crafts Association (SVACA) originated. After the couple first moved to Fort Ransom in 1965, shows like this one were held in the Ness’s backyard. Eventually, the Bjarne Ness Art Gallery was set up, and it became a sanctuary for the public to learn much more about the beauty of Arts & Crafts. Since SVACA was put together in 1974, there have been many shows with a number of guests.

