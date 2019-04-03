Food, Fun and Fellowship at Grace Lutheran, April 5

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Grace Free Lutheran Church will host a free Ladies Night Out on Friday, April 5, providing a unique opportunity to enjoy community fellowship and joy

This second annual event will feature a salad supper buffet and a program featuring Jane Dahl Emerson. Curt Emerson, Jane’s husband, served as pastor of Grace from 1980-1987. Jane herself is a recording artist/speaker and seminar and Bible teacher, a woman who juggles her singing, speaking, accompanying and being the wife of a busy Pastor husband for 46 years.

She grew up in Cottonwood, MN, received her formal academic training at the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis. She also studied at Valley City State College for a time and is a 1990 graduate of St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN. As a musician, Jane has had the opportunity to travel internationally with a concert choir as a featured soloist and has served as choir director, accompanist and organist in her local church. She has recorded two songs, “Walk in His Light” and “Moment Together.”

She brings her focus to serving Jesus Christ and glorifying him through her music in order to encourage and bring joy to God’s people. Jane has led her church’s women’s Bible classes and prayer groups, as well as teaching Sunday School, and she’s even authored two women’s bible studies, “Accessorize Your Faith” and “Women Imaging Christ.”

She is enthusiastic and energetic about sharing her own personal story, including how she was called to salvation after marriage and how God called her and her pastor-husband into full time Christian service. Jane and her husband of 50 years have three adult children, Rev. Luke Emerson and wife Kelly of Lake Stevens, WA, John and Rebekah Rowan of Park Rapids, MN, and Joshua and Lisa Emerson of Tampa, FL. They also enjoy their eight grandchildren!

It is her desire to faithfully serve the Lord and glorify Him in all that she does. Jane and Pastor Curt live in Wadena, MN, where Pastor Emerson serves two churches Zion Free Lutheran AFLC and Bethany Free Lutheran AFLC.

She will join the community at Grace Free Lutheran in Valley City for a special night April 5 and looks forward to sharing in faith and fellowship, something that gets pushed aside perhaps a bit too often. Supper is from 5-6:45 and the program is at 7 p.m., with coffee and bars to follow.