Fireworks: Rules, Safety and Where to Buy Them
By:
Donovan Williams
Monday, July 2, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
July is here and people once again are hungry for the Fourth, finding all of the best deals on fireworks and sending them off with family and friends. The local firework dealers should expect a lot of great business, especially with the national holiday landing in the middle of the week.
Find out more about fireworks ordinances, safety tips and where to buy them locally in the July 2 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: