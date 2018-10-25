Fire Prevention Week Contest Winners

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the Valley City Fire Department held many activities including their annual coloring contest for first graders.

Jefferson Elementary School winners are Abbigail Pederson, Haylee Lueck, Zoey Patrick, Katherine Russel, Camden Larson, Graecyn Rogers, Kaitlyn Golovanoff. and Camdyn Kappenman. From St. Catherine Elementary School winners are Evelyn Jacobson, Mazlyn Chase.

Winners were picked up from school in a fire truck and driven to the fire station where they were presented with their prizes and a treat. They were then returned to school.

First Photo: Jefferson Elementary 1st grade winners (L-R): Abbigail Pederson, Haylee Lueck, Zoey Patrick, Katherine Russel, Camden Larson, Graecyn Rogers, Kaitlyn Golovanoff. Not pictured: Camdyn Kappenman.

Second Photo: St. Catherine School winners (L-R): Evelyn Jacobson, Mazlyn Chase