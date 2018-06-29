Felony Friday: Robert Sorensen

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Robert Wayne Sorensen is a 49-year-old male wanted for terrorizing, a class C felony. He is 5’10,” 265 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Sorensen are asked to contact the Barnes County Sheriff's Office at 575 10th St. SW, Suite 4, Valley City, N.D. 58072; 701-845-8530; or warrants@barnescounty.us. Tipsters may remain anonymous.