FELONY FRIDAY: Have you seen this man?
By:
TR Staff
Friday, October 19, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to located individuals with outstanding warrants out for their arrest.
WANTED
Robert Joe Rucker, Jr.
41 year old black male, 5’4”, 168 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.
Wanted for :
Order to apprehend-contact by bodily fluids or excrement-C felony;
Preventing arrest or discharge of other duties-A Miss.
Bench Warrant-failure to appear-DUI-B Misd.
Refusal to half-B Miss.
