Felony Friday: David Lilley, Jr.
Friday, June 14, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
BARNES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Is asking for the public’s assistance to locate individuals with outstanding warrants out for their arrest.
WANTED:
David Lilley, Jr.
33-Year-Old
Native American Male
5’08”
195 pounds
BLACK HAIR
BROWN EYES
Wanted for:
-Failure to Register as Sexual Offender-C Felony
YOU MAY REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
If you have information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact:
Barnes County Sheriff’s Office
575 10th St. SW, Suite #4, Valley City, ND 58072
Phone: (701) 845-8530 Fax: (701) 845-0002
warrants@barnescounty.us
