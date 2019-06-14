Felony Friday: David Lilley, Jr.

BARNES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Is asking for the public’s assistance to locate individuals with outstanding warrants out for their arrest.

WANTED:

David Lilley, Jr.

33-Year-Old

Native American Male

5’08”

195 pounds

BLACK HAIR

BROWN EYES

Wanted for:

-Failure to Register as Sexual Offender-C Felony

YOU MAY REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact:

Barnes County Sheriff’s Office

575 10th St. SW, Suite #4, Valley City, ND 58072

Phone: (701) 845-8530 Fax: (701) 845-0002

warrants@barnescounty.us