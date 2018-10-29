Feel the Love ND
By Ellie Boese
treditor@times-online.com
Lennox and Bakkegard & Schell participate in a program called “Feel the Love ND” through which someone in the community is able to receive a furnace they need and have it installed for free. Lennox Industries donates the equipment and Lennox Dealers donate their time and efforts to serve someone in need of a helping hand. This year Laurie Hatcher from Valley City was the recipient. She was selected because of her hard work as a single-mother and passionate community member, participating in the VC Mitten Tree and VC Cares Program. Her old furnace has been on its last legs for quite a while, with a pilot light that refuses to stay lit.
Bakkegard & Schell installed the new Lennox furnace for Laurie on Oct. 26.
Category: