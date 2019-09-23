Featured Vikings: Ingstad, Quinones

Reagan Ingstad

Sophomore - Valley City, ND - Volleyball:

A sophomore setter, Ingstad has helped fuel the Viking volleyball team to victories in three of its last five matches. Over that stretch, Ingstad is averaging 22 assists, 2.5 aces and six digs per match. She had an impressive all-around performance on Tuesday night, racking up 25 assists, three aces and eight digs in a five-set victory over Concordia College.

Louis Quinones

Senior - Colorado Springs, CO - Football:

Through two games this season, Quinones leads the nation with 436 rushing yards, averaging 218 yards and a touchdown per game. He also leads the nation in all purpose yards, racking up 574 total yards so far this season. With 2,768 career rushing yards and 26 career rushing touchdowns, Quinones has a chance this year to break the VCSU career records of 3,489 yards and 36 touchdowns set by Derek Elliott in 2013.