Farm Bill Meetings Held In February

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Especially today, it’s important for individuals and families in the agricultural industry to hear from experienced and professional agencies to stay up to date on policies and markets that affect their livelihoods. Upcoming meetings in the area will offer new insight in an effort to keep North Dakota farmers and ranchers informed, helping them keep their businesses operating at the highest level while being confident in the support agencies provide them.

On Friday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m., Diversified Crop Insurance Services will host a 2019 Spring MPCI Update Meeting at Sabir’s Dining, 388 Winter Show Rd. SW, Valley City at which they will discuss and help farmers and ranchers plan for what this spring season holds. Rich Morrison, Manager of Marketing Services, DSMG, will speak about marketing, risk management finances, and precision ag, offering expertise and insight to those who work in agriculture at a time of some anxiety. For more information about the event call Didier Insurance at (701) 845-0012.

Heritage Insurance Services and Valley Crop Insurance will hold their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 14 to discuss updates to the farm bill and provide important information about MPCI & Hail Insurance and Farm & Life insurance. The meeting will take place at the AmericInn in Valley City, 280 Winter Show Rd SW at 10 a.m. For more information about the event, call (701) 532-3131.

Thoreson Insurance Agency will also host a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Valley City Eagles Club, 575 10th St. SW. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., agents Jan Thoreson and Katie Hejtmanek will discuss information about changes in 2019 concerning agriculture and crop insurance. Both NAU Country Insurance Company and Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa, with whom Thoreson Insurance collaborates, will also be part of the meeting. For more information about the event, call (701) 490-3166.

About the insurance agencies:

Diversified Crop Insurance Services helps producers and agencies manage risks, enhance wealth, and improve quality of life. They advocate for agriculture in providing the most current information and using all available resources to improve their services. Contact them at (701) 845-0012 or (701) 840-0323.

Thoreson Insurance Agency serves the community in providing crop hail insurance, property and casualty insurance, writing insurance with NAU Country Farmers and Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa. Their individual agents have long experience with ag business and insurance, and use that knowledge to personalize insurance for any individual or business. Call them at 701-490-3166 or stop in to 575 10th St SW, Valley City.

Valley Crop Insurance has been serving Valley City Farmers since 1987, offering Insurance Agents and brokers to assist in any farm insurance needs. For more information, call them at (701) 845-0673 or stop into the office at 1134 W Main St., Valley City.

Heritage Insurance Services provides individuals, families, business, and farms and ranches across North Dakota, making sure farmers and ranchers have hand-crafted policies that best protect them. They offer Corn and Soybean Revenue Charts as well as Barley, Wheat and Durum Revenue Charts on their website. Visit www.heritageservices.com or call (701) 532-3131. In Valley City, they are located at 202 Central Ave South Suite 5.