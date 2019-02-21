Fans Unite as Hi-Liners Pack the HAC

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

Tuesday night, “Pack the HAC” had the gymnasium filled with Hi-Liner fans to cheer on the VCHS boys and girls JV and varsity basketball teams as they battled the Shanley Deacons in a doubleheader.

JV boys and girls teams played first, and though they fought hard, both fell to the Deacons: JV boys 42-70 and JV girls 48-76.

The varsity boys and girls teams also had a challenge, as the Deacons had speed and size on their side. Both teams played well but couldn’t hold off the Deacons, resulting in losses—76-95 for the boys and 50-75 for the girls.

On Saturday, the teams will compete at the East Region Tournament. As the 11th seed in the EDC, the VCHS boys travel to play the 6th seed (TBD)while the VCHS girls, 7th-seed, will be hosting the 10th seed (TBD). The 6th and 10th seeds will be determined by the results of games on Feb. 21.

(Photos by Tina Olson/Times-Record)