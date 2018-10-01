Family Health Care Now Seeing Patients
Submitted Photo
Family HealthCare of Fargo will now be seeing patients on Wednesdays and Fridays at City-County Health District in Valley City. Brittany Michels (left), PA, will provide a full array of medical services to all income levels on a sliding fee basis. All insurances, including Medical Assistance (Medicaid), are accepted. Dave Carlsrud (center), president of the Valley City Commission, welcomed Family HealthCare to the community and served as a “test patient” for the facility. Julia Anderson (right), RN, DON, for City-County Health District, has been instrumental in helping establish Family HealthCare within CCHD. To make an appointment with Family HealthCare, individuals should phone 701-271-3344 and state they want to see the Valley City provider. Only a limited number of walk-in patients can be seen each day.
Category: