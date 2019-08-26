Fall Turkey Season Set: Oct. - Jan.
By:
TR Staff
Monday, August 26, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
North Dakota’s fall turkey season is set, with 3,660 licenses available to hunters, 50 fewer than last year.
Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, who are interested in applying for a 2019 license can submit an online application through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.
Applications are also accepted at the department’s toll-free licensing line, 800-406-6409. A service fee is added for license applications made over the phone.
The deadline for applying is Sept. 4.
Read more in your Monday, August 26th, Times-Record.
