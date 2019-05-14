Faith Peterson 3–0 at West Fargo Invite

Special to Times Record

The girls had a very busy week, culminating of two 3 – 2 match-ups against West Fargo Varsity and JV/JH on Friday and the Sheyenne Invite on Saturday.

Results: VC Always listed first

VC 1

Dickinson 4

Singles:

1. Cali Halgrimson lost to Anna Stankova 6 – 2, 6 – 0

2. Maisie Leick lost to Valeria Bradley 6 – 1, 6 – 0

3. Rachel Beierle lost to Malaya Schneider 6 – 1, 6 – 1

Doubles:

1. Hope Petersen/Olivia Ingstad defeated Lauren Jorda/Emma Dazell 6 – 4, 4 – 6, 10 – 8

2. Drew Potratz/Abby Martineck lost to Alexa Cofer/Elizabeth Dean 6 – 1, 6 – 2

Exhibition:

Faith Peterson won 6 – 1

Amber Knutson/Peterson lost 7 – 5

Knutson/Lexia Nix won 6 – 2

VC 1

Mandan 4

Singles:

1. Halgrimson lost to Lizzie Allan 6 – 0, 6 – 3

2. Petersen lost to Kate Kesler 6 – 3, 6 – 3

3. Leick defeated Breanna Helloing 3 – 6, 6 – 4, 10 – 3

Doubles:

1. Rose Zeltinger/Ingstad lost to Elizabeth Felderman and Sophia Felderman 6 – 3, 6 – 0

2. Knutson/Nix lost to Kenna Vogel/Kylie Wieland 6 – 0, 6 – 0

Exhibition:

Scores not reported to book.

VCJV/JH 48

West Fargo JH 0

City Park: The following players won 16 matches and dropped only 15 games.

Chelsea Urbano went 5 – 0

Dani Toe went 5 – 0

Alexis Wobbema went 4 – 0

Faith King went 3 – 0

Alyssa Thomsen went 5 – 0

North Courts: Our team won all 32 matches.

West Fargo Invite

Singles:

1. Halgrimson finished 0 – 2

2. Leick finished 1 – 2

3. Trinity Nelson finished 1 – 2

4. Knutson finished 1 – 2

5. Amanda Reisnour finished 0 – 2

6. Peterson was 3 – 0 before the rain out

Doubles:

1. Petersen/Sufficool finished 0 – 2

2. Zeltinger/Ingstad finished 1 – 2

3. Nix/Potratz were 1 – 1 before the rain out

Coach Nielson’s Thoughts:

Drew and Abby M. played in their first varsity match and first dual varsity match against Dickinson on Friday followed by the West Fargo Invite on Saturday. Trinity and Amanda also played their first varsity matches at the West Fargo Invite on Saturday. It is exciting to get two 7th graders and two freshmen these experiences to hopefully drive them in the offseason to continually improve.

We continued to play competitive tennis at the West Fargo Invite. Cali lost her matches in tiebreakers. Maisie got one win. Trinity stepped in to the #3 spot with an injury to Rachel and played two very tight matches. Amber won in her first round. Amanda took 7 games off her first opponent. Hope and Breck lost in a 3rd set and then lost 7-9. Rose and Olivia won their first round and then lost their last match in a tiebreaker. Lexia and Drew were 1-1 before the rainout. We are playing competitive tennis, we just need to find that drive and fire to close out! Great couple days of tennis, ladies.

Faith P. played #6 singles for us at the West Fargo Invite and finished 3-0 on the day before the rainout which put her in the semifinals with a guaranteed finish no lower than 4th. She played the wind beautifully and never got frustrated. She had the drive to get to every ball and get it back in play. Nice work, Faith!

West Fargo High School and Sheyenne High School have a combined junior high program. We play our 7th and 8th graders along with several of our JV against them on all 9 courts in town. We were able to play 48 matches on Friday afternoon and didn’t lose one. Looking at the results, it makes me reflect on tennis in Valley City. We are lucky to have a parks and rec program that has great coaches and a JH program that has great coaches. Clarissa Olson and Hannah Aberle both work in the summer with the parks and rec along with coaching our girls JH program. Without these two coaches, our girls wouldn’t be where they are today. Also, Erik and Susan Kringlie are always looking to help out tennis in anyway they can. They volunteer and then lead the charge for tennis in Valley City through there work on National USTA Tennis Boards, tennis on campus, our Valley City Tennis Association, coaching in the summer, coaching during high school season, running the tennis block party, running our summer tennis tournament, etc. Also, coach Sara Aberle has been a consistent part of our program for many years. With her skills in teaching, empathy, listening, and caring, our program continues to build on our hi-liner pillars of communication, effort, sportsmanship, and attitude. I am blessed to be the head coach of the Hi-Liners and am grateful for our tennis community that ensures Valley City tennis continues to grow and improve.