Express Wrestling Clinches Wins at ND Youth State Wrestling Championships

Special to Times Record

The first ever North Dakota Youth Girls State Wrestling Tournament was held this past weekend on March 22nd. The event was followed by the North Dakota Youth Boys Dual Team Tournament. Express Wrestling of Valley City and the Bison Youth Wrestling Club of Fargo excelled in both.

Jayda Kunze entered her second year of wrestling, competing in the 12 and under, 86lbs division. She defeated Kara Bobbe of Hazen in best of three format. After splitting the first two matches, Kunze emerged victorious with a 5-4 win.

Gabby Hanning of Express Wrestling competed in the 12 and under, 65lb division. After a tough first match loss, Hanning won by fall over Aubry Sorensen of Watford City in 3:39. She then pinned Haley Irwin of Hettinger in 1:52 to win a 'true' second place. Fifty eight athletes competed and the event is sure to grow.

Brothers Koye and Kolt Grebel came into the 2019 ND State Youth Wrestling Tournament March 22nd in Bismarck, both having had won titles in 2018. The Grebels duplicated the feat to become back to back champions for the Bison.

Fresh off his varsity season, Koye got things started in session 1 in the 14 and under, 102 pound division, winning matches (7-0,10-0, & 7-0) before defeating Gabe Mortensen of Minor (8-0) in the Championship. It was Koye’s 3rd and final title in his youth career.

Kolt completed his repeat in the final session of the day, achieving 2 pins and an 8-0 decision victory on the way to his championship match. Grebel needed just 1:26 to pin Ryker Vetter of South Border to secure the 12 and under, 86 pound division. This was Kolt’s 5th ND title.

Seeking his 5th and final youth wrestling title, Ethan Miller lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision in his 14 and under quarterfinal match. Ethan ripped off 4 straight wins in the consolation bracket and defeated Colin Steidler of Bismarck 4-1 in a 'true' second match. Ethan ends his youth career highly regarded as the most accomplished wrestler in the history of Express Wrestling.

Also placing for Express were:

Carter Coghlan – 4th at 45 lb. 8U

Kallen Hansen – 5th at 56 lb. 8U

Wyatt Maresh – 6th at 49 lb. 8U

Ryer Muske – 6th at 108 lb. 12U

Espen Kunze – 6th at 125 lb. 14U

Other participants for Express included: Christian Pilgram 2-2 (6U 43lb.), Jentz Kunze 1-2 (8U 49lb.), Blake Larson 0-2 (8U 53lb.), Camden Amann 3-2 (8U 70lbs), Gabby Hannig 0-2 (10U 67 lbs.), Chase Coghlan 3-2 (10U 77lb.), Gavin Triebold 3-2(10U77lb.), Zayden Cluchie 0-2 (12U 67lb.), Tyson Klabo 1-2 (12U 78lb.), Jacob Simpson 2-2 (12U 78lb.), Josh Redfearn 0-2 (12U 98lb.), Hunter Undem 2-2 (12U 98lb.), Jace Larson 0-2 (12U 117lb.).

The season will continue for two Express Wrestlers, as on March 15th in Mandan, Valley City eighth grader Broden Muske placed 2nd at 160lbs to secure a spot on the second team for North Dakota's dual team. Broden lost a tight 5-4 decision to Brady Lettenmaier of LaMoure in the championship match. This is Muske's second consecutive year qualifying.

Making the girl's first team and also qualifying in consecutive years is Gabby Hannig for Valley City Express. Gabby pinned Karmin Fool of Alexander in the championship match (1:30). The two will represent North Dakota in Council Bluffs, Iowa on April 12-14.