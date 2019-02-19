Epworth United Methodist Men’s French Toast Brunch Feb. 24

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

On Saturday, February 24th from 9-12:30, Epworth United Methodist Men will hold their annual French Toast Brunch fundraiser. This event is one of two of the group’s largest annual fundraisers to raise money in support of the church’s youth. Valley City native David Hanson, a member of the United Methodist Men, sees firsthand the service the organization is able to provide with the help of fundraisers like this one.

“The key for the fundraising is that the united methodist men try to support the youth of our church. One of the big things is camping,” he said. “I know that they have recently approved the purchase of two soft foam that goes around (basketball) standards at Wesley Acres Bible Camp, which is the Methodist bible camp north of town.”

The camp is about 20 miles north of Valley City on Ashtabula creek. Hanson has had a long history working and serving at the camp, working there from his 8th-grade year all the way until he was a senior graduating from college.

“The bible camp is really interdenominational, he said. “It is sponsored by the Methodist church but any denominations tend to go. It’s a pretty cool place.”

The United Methodist Men use the funds they raise not only to assist in camp operations at Wesley Acres but also to help church youth in deferring the costs of attending camp.

Along with their two big annual fundraisers, the french toast brunch in the winter/spring and a corn feed in the summer, the United Methodist Men also participate in a variety of service projects throughout the year.

“It seems like men are more interested in doing service projects than bible studies,” Hanson laughed, “so we have fellowship that way. A lot of us donated quite a bit of time to build the coffee kiosk and we’re also talking about going out to Wesley Acres Camp this spring when they have their cleanup/setup day, donating our time that way.

When he isn’t doing service projects or serving at fundraisers, Hanson is an assistant professor in the VCSU school of education in graduate studies, serving as an instructor to those who are going to become elementary teachers, something he thoroughly enjoys, especially after serving as a principal for many years.

Last year, the French Toast Brunch hosted 350-400 community members, and the United Methodist Men invite everyone to enjoy a hearty meal of french toast, sausage, assorted syrups, fruits, and beverages on February 24th. Tickets for Adults are $8, $4 for children grades 1-6, and free for preschool and under.

You can learn more about Wesley Acres Bible camp by visiting www.wesleyacres.com/ or calling 613-393-3159 and about Epworth United Methodist Church at 701-845-0340.