Epworth Hosts First Cars & Coffee Event

After less than a year of being in business Epworth's Holy Grounds drive-thru coffee stand is already making its mission of "building relationships one cup at a time" come true as it hosts its first ever public event.

On Saturday, June 30 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. several patrons gathered in the parking lot of Epworth United Methodist Church, located at 680 Eighth Avenue SW, for a morning of hot coffee and entertaining camaraderie as participants gathered around to look at the unique cars and visit with those that take pride in maintaining them.

More on this story can be found in the July 11 edition of the Times-Record.