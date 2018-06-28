Epworth to Host Cars and Coffee Event

Epworth United Methodist Church and Epworth's Holy Grounds drive-thru coffee stand invite all classic car owners, classic car lovers, and the community to participate in the first ever Cars & Coffee event set to be held on Saturday, June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

While Epworth's Holy Grounds aims to "build relationships one cup at a time" they invite the public to come join them on this upcoming Saturday by bringing their car, truck, or motorcycle out for others to see as they enjoy a morning of "hot cars & cool drinks."

More on this story can be found in the June 28 edition of the Times-Record.