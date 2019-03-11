Enneagram Workshop to be Held at the Vault

By Donovan Williams

A three-session workshop will be taking place at the Vault in downtown Valley City, revolving around the Enneagram, an ancient tool in Christian tradition that helped the Christian people identify themselves as well as how to better themselves spiritually. The sessions will take place on the Saturdays of March 9th, 23rd, and April 6th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., led by Pastor JoAnne Moeller of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Moeller has expressed that she has explored the Enneagram for many years, deepening her spiritual understanding with herself and becoming more compassionate with others. This workshop is offered to those interested in learning more about personality patterns and ways in which we get “stuck” in particular patterns or sabotage personal growth.

In Greek, Ennea means nine and Gramma means point, indicating that an Enneagram is inscribed by nine points. The Enneagram was a sacred symbol of the Pythagoreans' geometry around 4,000 years ago. There is great debate as to where it had originated from, whether it is from Judaism or Islamic traditions, and eventually found its way to Christianity. There are nine personality traits that coincide with the activity and those are Reformer, Helper, Achiever, Individualist, Investigator, Loyalist, Enthusiast, Challenger, and Peacemaker.

The tool is meant to classify personality, to show people who they are. The Reformer is someone who is rational, someone who shows self-control while following specific principles. The Helper is caring, compassionate for those around him or her. The Achiever is focused on success, someone who aims to excel in their field. The Individualist is someone who comes off as sensitive or dramatic. The Investigator is secretive or even isolated. The Loyalist shows commitment and responsibility. An Enthusiast is always busy or even scattered throughout a daily routine. The Challenger expresses power or domination, and the Peacemaker is an easy-going individual who is agreeable to most people around him and her.

There is a lot people have to learn about themselves that may surprise them, things that might even be eye-opening.

The cost for the event is a free-will donation. Coffee, tea, and snacks are available for purchase at The Vault and participants may purchase and eat lunch at a local restaurant, at home, or bring their own. Anyone interested is welcome to attend the Enneagram workshop. If unsure, come to the first session and learn a bit more; if unable to attend all three sessions, come to as many as possible. For additional information or questions, please contact Pastor JoAnne Moeller at Trinity Lutheran Church at 845-3837.