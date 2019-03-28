Enderlin/Maple Valley Falcons Fly Fargo to Florida, March 28th

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

After coming off a successful 23 – 10 season, Enderlin/Maple Valley Varsity Baseball Head Coach Kevin Bratland is confident in his returning core nucleus. The team is flying out of Fargo Thursday, March 28th, to Florida, for warm weather and elite competition. Coach Bratland attributed a large majority of the team's success to their opportunity to travel. Having a 'head start' to the local region provides the Falcons time to get ahead of the curve, seeing what their strengths and weaknesses are. The team will play 5 games in 5 days and will adjust their itinerary accordingly, hoping to also have a few practices.

“We are returning all of our pitchers. Jacob Johnson and Chance Bye are amongst the best pitchers in the region so they will be one of our biggest strengths. They both got really hot around tournament time and had big games for us. I'm also excited to see Bradan Utke and Dakota Mark get on the mound again.”

With 18 athletes currently on the roster, Bratland is excited to see who will fill the two graduating senior spots. Dustin Kasowski and Nathan Amerman leave big cleats for returners to fill. Bratland notes Garrett Hanson and Austin Glarum in possible key players for those spots. He states, “We have been defensively strong. It is important for those guys to step into these positions and not only fill them, but hopefully improve upon them.”

Coach Bratland also commended the region's talent.

“It is a very strong region. LaMoure were State Champions and return a lot of players. Coach Millbrandt does a great job over at Kindred. Central Cass has one of the top pitchers probably in the state. It will be a battle to see who heats up towards the end of the season.” Bratland continues with, “As long as the weather is adequate and we can build up our rhythm, we should have a great season.”

Currently, Falcon Varsity Baseball's roster consists of Chance Bye, Garrett Hanson, Garrett Finger, Grady Karges, Lain Combs, Ty Combs, John Gille, Brandan Utke, Jade Pulkrabek, Dakota Mark, Carson Hovelson, Connor Drogen, Austin Glarum, Kaden Mark, Jacob Johnson, Colten Sorenson, Andrew Mickelson, and Evan Fraedrich.

Enderlin/Maple Valley's schedule is as follows:

March 29th – vs. Perrysburg, OH at Cocoa Beach, FL @ 10:00 a.m.

March 29th – vs. St. Charles North, IL at Cocoa Beach, FL @ 12:00 p.m.

March 30th – vs. Mortagne, Canada at Cocoa Beach, FL @ 11:30 a.m.

March 30th – vs. Mortagne, Canada at Cocoa Beach, FL @ 2:00 p.m.

April 1st – vs. Avant Garde Academy, FL at Cocoa Beach FL @ 3:00 p.m.

April 4th – vs. Central Cass at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

April 6th – vs. Velva at Shiloh Christian High School @ 2:30 p.m.

April 6th – vs. Shiloh Christian at Shiloh Christian High School @ 6:30 p.m.

April 9th – vs. North Cass at Northern Cass High School @ 5:00 p.m.

April 9th – vs. North Cass at Northern Cass High School @ 6:30 p.m.

April 11th – vs. Oak Grove Lutheran at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

April 11th – vs. Oak Grove Lutheran at Hendrickson Field @ 6:30 p.m.

April 15th – vs. Oakes at Cummings Field, Oakes, ND @ 5:00 p.m.

April 15th – vs. Oakes at Cummings Field, Oakes, ND @ 6:30 p.m.

April 16th – vs. LaMoure/Litchville-Mario at Townsend Field, LaMoure, ND @ 5:00 p.m.

April 16th – vs. LaMoure/Litchville-Mario at Townsend Field, LaMoure, ND @ 6:30 p.m.

April 18th – vs. Valley City at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

April 23rd – vs. Kindred/Richland at Kindred High School @ 5:00 p.m.

April 23rd – vs. Kindred/Richland at Kindred High School @ 6:30 p.m.

April 25th – vs. Oakes at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

April 25th – vs. Oakes at Hendrickson Field @ 6:30 p.m.

April 26th – vs. Central Cass at Central Cass High School @ 5:00 p.m.

April 26th – vs. Central Cass at Central Cass High School @ 6:30 p.m.

April 30th – vs. Northern Cass at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

April 30th – vs. Northern Cass at Hendrickson Field @ 6:30 p.m.

May 2nd – vs. Oak Grove Lutheran at Tharaldson Complex @ 5:00 p.m.

May 2nd – vs. Oak Grove Lutheran at Tharaldson Complex @ 6:30 p.m.

May 7th – vs. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

May 7th – vs. LaMoure/Litchville-Marion at Hendrickson Field @ 6:30 p.m.

May 10th – vs. EMV Invitational Tournament at Hendrickson Field @ 11:00 a.m.

May 10th – vs. EMV Invitational Tournament at Hendrickson Field @ 7:00 p.m.

May 11th – vs. EMV Invitational Tournament at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

May 13th – vs. Kindred/Richland at Hendrickson Field @ 5:00 p.m.

May 13th – vs. Kindred/Richland at Hendrickson Field @ 6:30 p.m.

May 17th – vs. TBD Postseason Game

May 20th – vs. TBD Postseason Game

May 21st – vs. TBD Postseason Game